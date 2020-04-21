Mandana Karimi Distributes Food To The Needy Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

India is in a state of lockdown and it has led to several positive as well as negative things. Bollywood celebrities are coming forward to help the country in their own way, as much as possible. Recently, Mandana Karimi was seen helping the community in her own way. Read on to know what Karimi has to say about this:

Mandana Karimi distributes food to those in need

Mandana Karimi was recently seen distributing food among the needy. She performed this act from her cloud kitchen in times of this COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, the actor stated that she wanted to be able to reach out to people who need help. So she got in touch with such people and sent them food and whatever was there at her place from her cloud kitchen which is called Mandana’s Kitchen.

Mandana Karimi also said that she really wants everyone to go to bed on a full stomach and hopes that everyone has a shelter during such times. She stated that this lockdown means different to different sectors of people. And we all are in this together to fight this pandemic. She said that she is not going to hold back and just sit around while people suffer. She will help them. Mandana urged everyone to stay home, stay safe and fight this epidemic.

