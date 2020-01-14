Hina Khan's 'Damaged 2' Trailer Out! Actress Woos Fans With Her Performance

Television actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan is making her debut in the digital world with the web series Damaged 2. She was last seen in the television show Kausautii Zindagii Kay playing the role of the vamp. She also featured in a music video as well.

The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Adhyayan Suman. The web series will start streaming on Hungama Play today. Hina Khan revealed the trailer of the show- Damaged 2 on her social media account. Check out the trailer here.

Damaged 2 trailer

In the trailer, Hina plays the role of Gauri Batra, while the role of Akash Batra is played by Adhyayan Suman. The couple owns a guest house that they give for guest stay.

Initially, everything seems fine, however, things go downhill after the guest who comes to stay with the two find out that their daughter is missing. Police are involved and deeper more dark secrets about the couple as well as the place are revealed.

The trailer maintains that the story will cover complex emotions of loss, fear as well as guilt among others. In the teaser released by Hina Khan a few days back, the audience wondered if the show was a thriller or a horror.

The trailer fails to clear the air of the genre as well, however, it seems to be a mix of crime thriller with a hint of horror. Check out the teaser of the show here.

Damaged 2 teaser

In the first season of Damaged, actor Amruta Khanvilkar played the lead role as well as the role of a serial killer. The show was a psychological crime drama that earned Amruta a lot of praises for her acting.

The netizens are eager to see what Hina Khan brings to the story. Many have wished Hina best of luck for the web series, while many congratulated her for the show.

