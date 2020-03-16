Is Hina Khan Back On TikTok? Here's All You Need To Know About 'Lines' Actor's Account

After Vikram Bhatt's Hacked, Hina Khan is now gearing up for her next titled Lines, by Hussain Khan. Ever since she made her debut in Bollywood, she is turning heads with her glamorous style statements. The actor is very active on social media and keeps updating fans with her whereabouts. Not only Instagram and Twitter, but she recently joined the TikTok bandwagon.

Hina Khan's debut on TikTok

As per reports, Hina Khan had already joined TikTok in 2019, but she deleted her previous account after using the application for some time. In an interaction with a news portal, the actor revealed that TikTok was not her cup of tea and also due to shortage of time, she deleted the account. But now, Hina Khan is back on TikTok.

Hina Khan's new TikTok account (@realhinakhan) has 3.3M likes and massive followers. Moreover, she has also shared quite a few fun videos while promoting her recent film Hacked. Take a look at some of Hina Khan's videos here.

On the professional front, Hina Khan was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's Hacked that received a warm welcome at the box office. And now she is preparing for her next titled Lines, alongside Rishi Bhutani. As per reports, the film will trace the story of a Pakistani guy who falls in love with an Indian girl. The movie will be produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid and co-produced by Jayant Jaiswal's Hiro Faar Better films.

