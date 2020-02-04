Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan Reminisces Her Time While She Was In The House

Bigg Boss 13 house recently welcomed actor Hina Khan who visited the house to play a task with the Bigg Boss contestants. The actor was also seen promoting her debut movie Hacked. Hina Khan is a former Bigg Boss contestant who got engaged in many controversies during her stint in the season 11 of the show.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Hina Khan said the Bigg Boss 13 is crazy when it comes to people getting physical in the house. However, according to Hina celebrities alone should not be held responsible. She said that Bigg Boss works because the viewers continue to watch it.

Hina Khan further added that after watching this season of Bigg Boss she feels like she did not do anything during her time on the show. This season is crazy and people are out there. However, she also feels that everyone should not blame the celebs inside the house because they are being allowed to do that. On the other hand, makers also should not be blamed because that is their format.

Hina believes that the makers have given this liberty to push, hit and abuse people in this season. It wasn’t there while she was in the house. Hina Khan was highly criticised and made headlines for her remarks on co-contestants like Kishwer Merchant, Sakshi Tanwar and Gauahar Khan. The actor also said that Bigg Boss works on the simple rule of demand and supply.

In the same interaction, Hina also mentioned that viewers who are watching the show are responsible. Viewers wait for the next episode. Hence, the show is giving people what they want to watch. If viewers stop watching the show, then the makers will change the format of the show.

Bigg Boss 13 has reached a crucial stage as the finale of the show is coming closer. All the Bigg Boss contestants in the house are giving a cut-throat competition to each other for winning the coveted title. The Bigg Boss 13 finalists are Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

