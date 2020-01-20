Hina Khan's 'Hacked' Trailer: This Story Of Obsession Will Intrigue You; Watch Video

Hina Khan is all set for the release of her debut movie Hacked. The trailer and poster of Hacked have been released by the makers of the movie a while ago. Hacked trailer has successfully managed to garner anticipation about the movie.

Hacked trailer begins with Hina Khan waking up in front of many screens. Later it progresses towards how a nineteen-year-old boy (played by Rohan Shah) falls in love with Hina's character who is much older to him. He is seen taking care of Hina Khan. However, later his love turns in to an obsession and Rohan's character is seen hacking Hina’s official documents and all her social media accounts. The story seems to be a story of revenge of an obsessed lover. The Hacked poster also features Rohan Shah with the tagline of the movie ‘Nowhere to Hide’.

Watch the Hacked Trailer here:

Hacked Poster:

Recently in an interview, Hina Khan revealed that she isn't going to take any pressure as her debut film's release is inching closer. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant said that she will make sure that she sleeps peacefully and take no pressure of the film. Taking to Instagram, she has previously also shared a few motion pictures of Hacked which was well-received by fans.

About the movie Hacked

Directed by Mohit Bhatt, Hacked also stars Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra along with Hina Khan. Hacked will hit the silver screens on February 7, 2020. Hacked trailer has left fans intrigued and they're looking forward to the release of the film.

