Hina Khan To Organise A Special Screening Of 'Hacked' For NGOs For An Important Reason

Hina Khan marked her debut in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's stalker thriller Hacked which stars three male leads comprising Rohan Shan, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar. The story of the film is about a boy's love for an elder girl and how it turns into an obsession. The film talks about a very sensitive issue of cybercrime and cyberbullying. In today's era of social media, it has become very easy for hackers to breach someone's personal life and access someone's highly confidential information. Recently, Hina Khan shook hands with multiple NGOs to create awareness about the same.

Hina Khan to organise a special screening of Hacked for several NGOs

In an interview with a leading online portal, Hina Khan spoke about organising a special screening of her newly released Hacked for certain NGOs to spread awareness about cybercrime and how vicious stalking can get. She stated that the fear of the unknown also perpetuates difficulty in manoeuvring issues and she is very glad that Vikram Bhatt has written the film which will help people get to know about the repercussions of cyberbullying first-hand. She added that the film could be a cautionary tale but it is also a message on how people can fight back cyberbullying.

Elaborating more about the same, she stated through the film, she has also gotten to know that there is ample help available from the cyber cell which not only takes cognizance of the matter but also delivers swift action on it. She further added that she is hoping to hold special screenings for NGOs working on the cause and then start a discussion on the subject with them as she feels that the first step to anything is awareness; the fight comes later.

