Hina Khan Took To Her Instagram To Shares A New Song From Her Film 'Hacked'

Hina Khan, who shot to fame for her character Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will now be seen in a Bollywood film. The trailer of her first movie Hacked was released on January 21, 2020.

In the trailer, we can see Hina play the role of a successful and beautiful girl named Sameera Khanna. She is seen being bullied by a hacker in the film. On January 24, 2020, a new song titled Ab Na Phir Se from the film was released. Take a look at the song here:

Hina Khan releases a new song from her film 'Hacked'

In the song, we can see Hina Khan alongside Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra. In the start of this song, we can see Hina Khan celebrating her birthday and asking the leading man of the film to spend some time with her but he does not turn up.

After which the song starts and we can see Mohit Malhotra sitting at the piano while Rohan Shah takes advantage of the situation and gets Hina drunk as she is missing the man she loves. The song is sung by Yasser Desai whereas the music is composed by Amjad Nadeem Aamir and the lyrics are penned by Amjad Nadeem. This song has got 353k views in just 4 hours.

Hacked is directed by Vikram Bhatt and is set to hit the big screens on January 31, 2020. The makers of the film are anticipating it to be a hit among the audience while starting the dialogue on digital privacy.

(Image courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram)

