Hina Khan Starrer 'Hacked' Trailer Gets Praised By Television Fraternity

Hina Khan is a popular name in the Indian television industry, and her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai became a staple in Indian households. The actor went on record and expressed that she wanted to try new and more challenging roles on screen.

After having appeared on several reality shows, Hina Khan recently made her debut on OTT platform with a web series called Damaged 2. The actor will be next seen in an upcoming Hindi language film, Hacked. A trailer of the film recently got released and the viewers and critics seem intrigued by it.

Hina Khan gets lauded by fellow television actors

Hina Khan has a huge fan following and is admired by fashion enthusiasts as well. She took to her Instagram handle and shared the trailer of her upcoming film. Almost all popular television actors bombarded her with praise and well wishes. Watch the trailer.

Celebrity reactions:

As soon as Hina Khan shared the trailer of her upcoming film, popular actors, from Ravi Dubey to Arjun Bijlani to Adhyayan Suman to Karanvir Bohra, all applauded Hina Khan’s trailer. They all said that the tale is on a contemporary topic and portrays the perils of the digital world. Many other celebrities too praised the trailer and seemed thrilled by it. Here are the reactions of the actors.

Hacked updates

Hacked is a thriller film directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt under their banner Loneranger Productions. The film will be starring Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar.

The story will revolve around a boy who is attracted to an older woman and how his love turns into an obsession towards her. Initially, the film was to release on January 8, 2020, but it will now release on February 7, 2020.

