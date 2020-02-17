Times When Hina Khan's Fashion Ensembles Had Glimpses Of Akshara

Hina Khan, who made her acting debut with Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is amongst the most popular television actors of the current generation. She recently made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked. The movie, starring Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, and Mohit Malhotra in the lead, narrates the horrors of the online world in a thrilling manner. The movie released on February 7, 2020, has failed to match the expectations of the audiences.

Hina Khan's fashion ensemble has a resemblance to Akshara (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Hina Khan, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, often dons stunning fashion ensembles. Here are some pictures posted by Hina Khan on her Instagram that share a close resemblance to her character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Check out.

Decoding Akshara's style statement

Hina Khan played the role of Akshara for about a decade. In the popular show, the actor was often seen wearing Indian attire. She used to don Salwar Kameez or Rajasthani saree in the show. The show that explored the relationship shared by Akshara (Hina Khan) and Naitik (Karan Mehra) was reported to be one of the highest-rated shows on Indian television.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan recently took to her social media to announce a piece of exciting news to her fans. According to Hina Khan's social media post, she will be uniting with popular television actor Kushal Tandon for a digital show. The Zee5 Original Series, titled Unlock-The Haunted App, is supposed to release on the digital platform on March 13, 2020.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram)

