Hina Khan's Videos From Her Workout Sessions Will Make You Want To Hit The Gym; Watch

Hina Khan is an Indian television actor popular for her role as Akshara in the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was even the participant of Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the runner-up of the show. Hina Khan is said to be one of the highest-paid actors in the Indian Television industry.

The former Bigg Boss contestant is pretty fit and spends a lot of time at the gym working out. As a part of motivating her fans and her followers, she posts a video of her workout, on her Instagram account. The series that she has started on Instagram #workoutwithhinakhan is motivating and urges people to work out. Take a look at some of her videos for fitness goals.

#workoutwithhinakhan videos on Instagram give fitness goals

Also Read: Hina Khan Raises Mercury Levels With These Beachwear Pictures

Also Read: Times When Hina Khan Pulled Off Solid Colour Outfits & Gave Us Fashion Inspiration

Also Read: From Purple To Hot Red, When Hina Khan Rocked Bold Lip Colours

Hina Khan's workout videos are motivating for her and the comment section is always flooded with messages from them asking to keep her going on. Along with the videos, the actor even shares motivational messages and urges others to stay fit. Hina Khan's workout videos are even reposted by her fan pages with the #mondaymotivation.

On the work front, she is seen in various television serials and web series. She just made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Hacked directed by Vikram Bhat. The actor played the lead role of Sameera Khanna in the film. The film also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar.

Also Read: Hina Khan Reveals The Reason For Choosing 'Hacked', Says 'Have Seen The Trauma Personally'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.