Hina Khan's Hit Music Videos On YouTube That Garnered More Than 1M Views | See List

TV actor Hina Khan shot to fame after appearing in a reality TV show. The actor was known for portraying several characters on various TV shows. Apart from appearing in several TV shows and making her debut in Bollywood, Hina Khan was also offered to feature in music videos. From Raanjhana to Humko Tum Mil Gaye and Ab Na Phir Se, here are some of Hina Khan's music videos which garnered more than a million views on YouTube.

Hina Khan's music video with a million views

Raanjhana

Featuring Priyank Sharmaa and Hina Khan, the music video Raanjhana was sung by Arijit Singh. The beautiful song also featured Tasneem Khan, Jyoti Kalash, Rajiv Mishra, Umesh Singh, Sunita Sharma, Avni Sharma, Siya Bhardwaj, Anuj Sharma, Rajni Bhardwaj & Sharda Yada. It depicted the beautiful love story of two lovers who are reunited in the next life. The song has garnered more than 60 M views on YouTube with nearly 1 M likes.

Humko Tum Mil Gaye

Another Hina Khan's music video is Humko Tum Mil Gaye featuring Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar. The song is a soulful romantic ballad sung by the mesmerising Vishal Mishra and the words beautifully penned by Sayeed Quadri. With nearly 32M views on YouTube, the song became an instant hit for its soulful music and music video.

Ab Na Phir Se

Hina Khan's song Ab Na Phir Se is from the movie Hacked and features actors Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar. The song is sung by Yasser Desai and is one of her most popular songs with more than 15M views. The song depicts broken relationships and heartbreaks and shows how love wins above all.

Bhasoodi

The song Bhasoodi by Sonu Thukral is another groovy song of actor Hina Khan. The music is composed by Preet Hundal while the rap is done by Pradhaan. Hina Khan is seen in a different avatar in the song which has nearly 45M views on YouTube and is sure to get you grooving.

Lavkar Love Karuya

Hina Khans' song Lavkar Love Karuya is known to be one of her boldest performances so far. The song featuring Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar and has more than 1M views on YouTube. Sung by Apeksha Dandekar, the music of this song is composed by Chirantan Bhatt.

