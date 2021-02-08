Hina Khan, Mohit Raina & Other TV Celebs Pray For Uttarakhand Flood Victims' Well-being

The Uttarakhand Glacier Burst, which was reported on Sunday, has endangered the life of people living near the riverbank in Chamoli District. Reportedly at least 180 people are missing and 19 have died. As the entire nation is shaken by the news, many television celebrities including Hina Khan, Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Raina, and more have reacted to the tragedy.

Celebrities react to Uttrakhand floods

Hina Khan took to Instagram handle and shared the news on her now-deleted Insta-story that said "Prayers" with prayer hand emoticon. Sharad Malhotra shared video clips on his now-deleted Insta-story and wrote, "#Uttarakhand, Scary as hell." Shaheer Sheikh shared a news update about the calamity on his story and wrote, "#PrayersforUttarakhand." Archana Puran Singh shared the clips of the flood in three of her Instagram stories that said "the distress, the death, the destruction. My dearest Uttrakhand experiences the fury of nature once again." She wrote in a story "heartbreaking" with hashtags that said 'let's help them', 'help Uttrakhand survivors', and 'Uttrakhand Survivors'. Ravi Dubey shared the details of helpline numbers on his Instagram story and requested people to not spread any rumors. Check out some of the Instagram stories by TV celebrities-

Devon Ke-Dev Mahadev fame Mohit Raina who hails from Uttrakhand took to his Twitter and wrote that he has witnessed the disasters in Uttrakhand since 1991. Floods, Landslides, earthquake, the region has faced everything. Mohit expressed that his heart bleeds for his favorite state and was saddened by watching the photos of the tragedy. He also added, "It’s time to rethink where are we going wrong". In the end, he wrote, "prayers and safety for all" with a praying hand emoticon. Check out the tweet by Mohit Raina-

Have Witnessed the disasters in Uttarakhand since 1991 . Floods,Landslides,earthquake it has faced everything. My heart bleeds for my fav state ,saddened to see the images. It’s time to rethink where are we going wrong . Prayers for the safety of everyone. ðŸ™ — mohit raina (@mohituraina) February 7, 2021

Uttarakhand Floods

The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next kin of the deceased family. Also, Rs 50,000 will be given to those who have been injured in the tragedy. According to CNN, most of the missing are workers from two hydroelectric projects in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, which were hit by the avalanche. Rescue teams have worked through the night to find survivors trapped under the debris. They have managed to drill through 150 meters of the 2.5 km long tunnel, but the volume of debris had slowed progress. Himalayan glaciers are also vulnerable to rising global temperatures because of man-made climate change.

Image Credit: Hina Khan, Sharad Malhotra & Mohit Raina's Instagram

