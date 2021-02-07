Hina Khan Opens Up About How Diet And Hair Care Are Connected, Read To Know Her Secret

Hina Khan has been in the industry for more than 10 years. Being an actor, one has to take care of how they look. With proper diet and workout, Hina has taken over the industry with her looks. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai till today, she has evolved and made her space in the industry. Read further to know more about Hina Khan's diet and haircare.

Hina Khan's diet

Hina Khan believes in a clean diet and intake of a lot of liquids. She drinks liquids like water, coconut water, and eat in moderation. To get the natural glow that she has on her face, she tries to intake liquid and detox her body. As per bollywoodshaadi.com, Hina shared that she drinks 12 glasses of water per day which helps her clear the system. Other than this, she drinks coconut water twice a day, a bowl of curd and one amla to keep the glow in her face. Other than this, she added that she eats both vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian food but in a moderate amount. She believes that moderation is the key.

Hina Khan's haircare

Apart from her healthy diet to gain glowing skin, Hina also believes that diet and haircare are connected. In one of the YouTube video, she revealed that she takes omega 3 fatty acids for her strong hair. Omega 3 is said to have the property of reducing hair fall and strengthening the roots. She also consumes a lot of dry fruits, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds etc that has vitamins in it.

Apart from this, to get shiny hair, she regularly oils her hair with either almond or olive oil. She also recommends using onion oil to fight dandruff. Her night care routine includes a mixture of egg and yoghurt for the hair. To add shine to her hair, she uses lemon juice with buckwheat water after shampooing her hair. She does not use a conditioner.

Hina Khan's TV shows

Hina Khan became a household name with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with her role of Akshara. She also was a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Hina participated in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 where she stood as the first runner up. She also starred in the supernatural thriller show Naagin 5 wherein she played the character of Nageshwari. She made her digital debut with the 2020 series Damaged 2 wherein she played the character of Gauri Batra. She also was a part of the Bollywood film, Hacked.

(Image source: Hina Khan Instagram (@realhinakhan))

