Hina Khan Celebrates 1 Million Hashtags Of Her Name On Instagram With A Stylish Picture

One of the biggest television stars, Hina Khan recently took to Instagram to celebrate her success of attaining 1 million posts with her hashtag as she shared a picture channelling her inner diva in a denim body-fitting jumpsuit. If that wasn't enough, Hina went a step further by layering her outfit with a leopard print fur jacket. She is seen slaying her accessory game well by using a broad waist belt with golden bead detailing and high heel boots in the same shade to complete her look. Take a look here.

Read more| When Hina Khan Spoke How She Prepared Herself To Walk The Cannes Red Carpet

Hina Khan's Instagram updates

Hina Khan has never failed to impress her ardent fans with her fabulous style statements. Be it any season, Hina is always slaying it with her impeccable fashion sense. Seen adorning a bodycon spaghetti strap top with matching shorts paired with a furry jacket and high boots, Hina Khan gave us major winter style goals. She captioned the post as, "Coz It's Winter, and Hot Fashion will keep me Warm". Take a look at her fashion accessories here!

Hina Khan welcomes February with the colour of Love

Hina Khan recently welcomed February "the month of love" in style, giving major winter fashion goals. She shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account donning a red polo neck sweater and velvet jacket. She kept her hair loose with few strands falling on her face. Hina applied dark red lipstick and black smokey eyes to complete her look. She captioned her post, "So the month of Love begins..Let’s start it with the color Red". Check out her pictures below:

Read more| BAFTA Releases Longlists For 2021 Film Awards: See Full List

Read more| The White Tiger Fame Adarsh Gourav Felt Intimidated Around 'buff Men With Great Bodies'

Hina Khan's career in series and films

With her impeccable sartorial choices, walk at Cannes, the body of work be it films, web shows and music singles, Hina Khan has attained success without a godfather and has paved her way into the industry on her own merit. She started her journey debuting as a television actress in the popular Star Plus daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania from 2009 to 2016. She was also a contestant on Indian Idol where she auditioned for the Top 30. In 2017, she joined Colors TV's Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 as a contestant, where she finished as the 1st runner up. In 2018, Hina played the antagonistic role in the second season of Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Her movie Wishlist was released recently. The film also marks Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal’s first collaboration as producers under their banner Hiro’s Faar Better Films.

Read more| Nikkhil Advani On 'Rocket Boys': Script Was Shared With Sarabhai's Family At Early Stage

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.