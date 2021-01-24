Hina Khan Reveals Big Takeaway From Her Cannes Red Carpet Experience; Read Details

Hina Khan is a popular Indian actor who is best known for her role as Akshara in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also appeared in many hit shows post that including Kasautii Zindagii Kay as well as Naagin 5. The actor has also been seen in movies like Hacked, which was her Bollywood debut in the year 2020. Besides acting in films and television shows, Hina had also walked the Cannes red carpet at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival for her film Lines. Talking about her experience at Cannes, Hina shared some details in a Pinkvilla interview. Read on to know about Hina Khan's take away from her Cannes experience.

Hina Khan in Cannes

Hina recalled that while she was doing her trails for Cannes awards show, she met a guy named Greg. As she was quite worried about herself walking the carpet. She asked Greg about how the photographers would react knowing that she is not some big star but she is just a TV celebrity, who was there for her first film. Greg told her that she should not worry about this, as they are French photographers, who don't recognise 80 per cent of the celebrities that they photograph. They only recognise global stars who are famous all over the world. He elaborated that apart from some celebrities, the photographers don't recognise everyone, but this does not mean that the person walking the Cannes red carpet is not a superstar.

Greg further told her that even though the photographers don't recognise everyone but they see how confident the person is and how they pose, and that is when they will stop you. Hina recalled that was exactly what happened to her. She said she will never forget Greg and his words in her life.

Hina Khan's Instagram updates

Hina Khan recently clocked 12 years in the acting industry. Celebrating the huge milestone, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared an IGTV video that gave a glimpse of her journey so far. She also penned a lengthy note about her 12-year-long journey.

The 8-minute long video showcased Hina Khan's appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, highlights from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and similar instances. Sharing the video on social media, Hina Khan wrote, "The completion of 12 years into this journey is not just a celebration of all the projects I managed to do or the achievements that became iconic landmarks".

