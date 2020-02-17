Hina Khan’s Pink Outfits From Her Wardrobe Are Unmissable, See Pics

Hina Khan, who made her debut with the TV soap opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has managed to win over audience love over the years. Hina Khan also received popularity for her role as Komolika in the hit show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor is also known for her sense of style and bold looks. She has become a social media sensation as her stunning posts are often admired by the netizens. Here is a list of her top five pink outfits in which she defined her love for the colour.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan's Stunning Pastel Outfits You Must Check Out

Hina Khan pink outfits look

Known to try experimental looks with ease, Hina Khan was spotted in a bright pink ensemble during the promotions of her first film Hacked. She opted for the same shaded eyeliner that added more glam to her look. She completed her look with blue coloured high heels and a loose ponytail.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna & Mouni Roy Prove Pink Is A Happy Colour, See Pics

Hina Khan donned a light pink and white checkered outfit, which she layered with a half-sleeved notch-lapel mid-length jacket. The white belt around her waist added structure to her pretty attire. The actor teamed her outfit with a long flared matching asymmetrical skirt and completed her look with a pair of pointed white boots. She spruced up her look with minimal makeup and light pink matte lip shade.

The actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account, where she is seen pretty in a pink floral dress. She accessorised her look with yellow sunglasses. It is the headband and her loose curls that make the look perfect for a day out on the beach.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan Talks About How She Is Disturbed By Cyber Harassment Stories

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma, Hina Khan & Others Who Impressed With Their Fashion Choices This Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.