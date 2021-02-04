'Hindi Medium' Cast Boasts Of Irrfan Khan And Saba Qamar Among Others | Read Details

2017 comedy-drama film Hindi Medium not only managed to make the audience laugh but also conveyed an important social message. The movie is directed by Saket Chaudhary. It is set against the backdrop of Delhi and revolves around a couple who want to secure admission in the best English medium school for their daughter. They go to extreme measures to do so like pretending to be poor when they are extremely rich. Here's the cast of Hindi Medium -

Details of the cast of Hindi Medium

Irrfan Khan as Raj Batra

Irrfan Khan played the character of Raj Batra in the film. Raj owns a boutique and lives in Chandni Chowk with his wife and five-year-old daughter. He and his wife take extreme measure to ensure that their daughter secures admission in the best English medium school. Raj is not very fluent in English. He also hires a consultant to help them with the same. Raj is the funniest of all the cast of Hindi Medium.

Saba Qamar as Mita Batra

Saba Qamar essayed the character of Mita Batra. Mita is Raj’s wife and more adamant of the two on getting their daughter in a posh school. She also gets Raj to shift houses because one of the schools had a condition that all of its students must live within a three-kilometre radius of the school. Mita is of the opinion that studying in an English medium school defines one’s character.

Dishita Sehgal as Pia Batra

Dishita Sehgal played the character of Pia Batra. Pia is Raj and Mita’s five-year-old daughter. She is a happy-go-lucky child and enjoys playing in the park with other children. She is an obedient child as well.

Amrita Singh as Principal Lodha

Amrita Singh played the character of Principal Lodha in the film. She is a corrupt person who only admits children belonging to a rich family in her school. When Raj learns this truth, he threatens to expose her.

Deepak Dobriyal as Shyam Prakash

Deepak Dobriyal played the role of Shyam Prakash in the movie. Shyam is Raj and Mita’s next-door neighbour when they shift to live in a chawl to prove that they are poor. He also wants his son to secure admission in a good school through RTE. He is one of the most entertaining of Hindi Medium cast.

Tillotama Shome as consultant

Tillotama Shome played the role of an academic consultant in the film. She boasts that women book her when they in the first trimester of pregnancy so that their children are groomed by her. Raj and Mita also come to her for help.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

