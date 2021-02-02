'The Swarm' Cast: Read To Know The Actors Who Starred In This 1978 Horror Film

1978 disaster horror movie The Swarm was directed by Irwin Allen and was based on the novel authored by Arthur Herzog that goes by the same name. The plot of the movie revolves around a group of people who team up to stop a swarm of bees from spreading its poison in the city. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office. If one wants to know the cast of The Swarm, this article provides all the details.

Also read | Kea Peahu's Parents, Biography, Ethnicity - Get To Know The Rising Star Who Joined Netflix

Also read | Tess Holliday Reveals Her Marriage Was Abusive & Toxic, Says "I'm Lucky I Get To Walk Out"

Details of The Swarm cast

Michael Caine as Dr Bradford Crane

Michael Caine played the character of Dr Bradford Crane in the movie. Crane is a scientist and he is the first to confirm that a swarm of bees has been killing people. He teams up with General Slater to come up with an idea to stop the swarm from spreading its venom all over the city.

Image courtesy- screengrab from the trailer

Katharine Ross as Helena Anderson

Katharine Ross played the character of Helena Anderson. Helena is one of the doctors based on military campsite. When General Slater does not believe that a swarm of bees is capable of killing people, Helena tries to convince him. She also is in agreement with Crane's theory. She is one of the most intriguing of The Swarm cast.

Image courtesy- screengrab from the trailer

Richard Widmark as General Thaddeus Slater

Richard Widmark played the character of General Thaddeus Slater. Slater is the general of the missile base camp. he does not agree with Crane's bee venom theory. He also is not happy when he learns that Crane is being chosen by the President to find a solution to this disaster.

Image courtesy- screengrab from the trailer

Bradford Dillman as Major Baker

Bradford Dillman essayed the character of Major Baker in the film. Major Baker is the leader of a group of soldiers who are sent to ordered to investigate the basement of a missile base. When their garrison is attacked by the swarm, he is the first to report to General Salter.

Image courtesy- screengrab from the trailer

Henry Fonda as Dr Walter Krim

Henry Fonda played the character of Dr Walter Krim. Dr Walter is wheel-chair bound. He also arrives at the military base when he hears of the bee attack and also agrees with Crane's theory. He also tells everyone that a prolonged war with the bees has begun.

Image courtesy- screengrab from the trailer

Also read | Rapper Silento Faces Charges For The 'murder' Of His Cousin Fredrick Rooks

Also read | 'John And The Hole' Ending Explained: What Happens To John? Here Are All Details

Image courtesy- screengrab from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.