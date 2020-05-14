Kiara Advani's Hit Songs To Make Workout Sessions Fun Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Many fitness enthusiasts are working out at home as public places like gyms are shut amid coronavirus lockdown. Maintaining fitness has become a bit tough for everyone. A bit of music can be helpful in this crisis situation to motivate oneself while carrying out heavy workouts at home.

Playing music amid lifting heavy weights or doing lunges can be encouraging to perform these fitness activities. Thus, here is a list of a few Kiara Advani’s songs that one can add to their workout playlist.

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast is a hit song from the movie Machine. Udit Narayan and Neha Kakkar's voices add a bit of punch to the recreated version of this 90s hit song. Udit Narayan was also a part of the original version. Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast song lyrics are entirely revamped from its original version. Kiara Advani looks stunning in her red dress as she grooves on the beats of this party number.

Sauda Khara Khara

Sauda Khara Khara is a massive hit song from the movie Good Newwz. The song features Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar set the dancing floor on fire with their power moves. The song is sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhbir and Dhvani Bhanushali and the music is composed by Lijo George – Dj Chetas & Sukhbir Singers.

Chandigarh Main

Chandigarh Main is another hit number from the movie Good Newwz. Chandigarh Main sees Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh grooving to the music composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Chandigarh Main is sung by popular artists including Badshah, Hardy Sandhu, Lisa Mishra and Asees Kaur.

Urvashi

The famous music video Urvashi was originally choreographed by Prabhudheva. The magic, class, and most of all beats in this song will refresh the minds of people. The 'Urvashi' remake features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the music video and was a part of the movie Kabir Singh. This new version of Urvashi is bold with the sizzling chemistry between Shahid and Kiara.

First Class

First Class is a hit song from the movie Kalank. The song sees Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani dancing effortlessly to the lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song was composed by Pritam and sung jointly by Neeti Mohan and Arijit Singh.

