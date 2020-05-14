Kiara Advani Reveals Her Idea Of Love; Says She Likes To Be “pursued And Wooed”

Kiara Advani had an interesting run at the box office last year. Both her films, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz were enormous hits at the box office. Kiara Advani will be having a blockbuster year ahead with several big films lined up for release. In a recent interview, Kiara Advani opened up about her idea of love and romance. Read further ahead for more details:

Kiara Advani talks about love, dating apps and more

In a recent interview, Kiara Advani was quizzed about whether she has given dating apps a try since they are so popular now. She was quick to reply that she has never tried them out. She also added that it would not be a convenient option for her now. Kiara Advani added, “Being a known person has its drawbacks”.

When asked about her idea of love, Kiara Advani was quick to add that she is an old-school romantic. She also revealed that she likes to be “pursued and wooed”. She also said that she would want to meet someone outside of the digital world. She also mentioned that she is a “diehard romantic and believe in true love”.

However, Kiara Advani also does not mistake the power that technology holds in our lives today. She added that finding love online is “the way forward”. She mentioned how she knows many people who have met on the internet and even got married. She also added that it is a great thing to meet one’s “soulmate” and when you do so the medium does not matter.

While talking about her upcoming film, Indoo Ki Jawaani, Kiara Advani revealed that even her character in the film goes through an emotional turmoil. She revealed that she plays the role of a small-town girl who has discovered dating apps. Kiara Advani added that she relates to the character as her idea of love is similar as well.

