Kiara Advani Has A Connection With Priyanka Chopra's Film; Guess Which One

Many Bollywood divas have shared not only the screen space but also the same name. Being one of them, Kiara Advani, shared a similar name with her Kalank co-star Alia Bhatt. Kiara Advani revealed that her name was Alia Advani and to avoid the confusion she changed it. But do you know, Kiara took cues from Priyanka Chopra's 2010 release Anjaana Anjaani before changing her name?

Priyanka Chopra's connection with Kiara Advani

Back in 2019, Kiara Advani while promoting her romantic-drama Kabir Singh revealed in an interview with a leading daily that it was Priyanka Chopra's film Anjaana Anjaani that suggested a perfect name for her. Talking to a news portal, Kiara said that she had intended on naming her daughter that. However, before that, she herself picked that name to avoid any confusion with Alia Bhatt, when she dipped her toes in Bollywood. She mentioned that it felt the right thing to do - to have her own identity. For the unversed, the name of Priyanka Chopra's character in Anjaana Anjaani was Kiara. The romantic-drama also featured Ranbir Kapoor opposite Priyanka.

Kiara Advani and Priyanka Chopra's films

Talking about Kiara, she marked her debut in 2014 with a comedy-drama Fugly, which was produced by her Good Newwz co-star Akshay Kumar. The ensemble cast of the film included Mohit Marwah, Arfi Lamba, Vijender Singh, and Jimmy Shergill among many others. Later, she joined the lead cast of numerous hit films, such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Kabir Singh.

Apart from the silver screen, she also acted in the OTT platform Netflix's original films, Lust Stories and Guilty. There are numerous projects lined up for the coming years. She will make a fresh pair with Kartik Aaryan in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Her kitty also includes much-anticipated ventures such as Shershaah, Laxmmi Bomb and Indoo Ki Jawani.

On the other side, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, which bagged praises from the audience. She is all set to work with Rajkummar Rao for Netflix's project The White Tiger. Her appearance in the latest music-video of husband Nick Jonas also garnered love from fans.

