Malaika Arora Or Kiara Advani - Who Styled The Red Lehenga Better?

Lehengas are an integral part of ethnic ensembles which can never go out of style. Kiara Advani and Malaika Arora are two such divas who are popular for their bold looks. Both the stars were spotted donning a red lehenga, but their way of styling was totally different. Read on to know how both the divas styled their looks and upped their fashion game.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani was seen slaying a red Lehenga on the fashion ramp. Instead of wearing a typical traditional lehenga, the dive surprise the fans by opting for a modernised version of the ensemble. Kiara Advani’s Lehenga features a red feathery extension covering one side of her waist.

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora Or Kiara Advani: Who Nailed The Neon Yellow Outfit Better?

The Lehenga was worn over a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline. The diva accessorised her look with an emerald green statement necklace. Smoky eye makeup and nude lips added drama to her look. Kiara Advani rounded off her look with puffed hair left hair.

ALSO READ| Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Other B-town Divas Join #LockDownMeinLockUp Initiative

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora opted for a red lehenga for one of her photoshoots. The red ensemble donned by the diva features intricate floral work all over it. The lehenga was worn over a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline.

ALSO READ| Anusha Dandekar & Malaika Arora Look Ravishing In Similar-looking Red Pantsuits; See Pics

Malaika Arora is known to nail outfits with minimalistic makeup and accessories. Thus this elegant look of hers came as no surprise to fans. The diva kept her look simple yet elegant with no accessories and minimal makeup. Wavy hair left open completed this traditional look of Malaika Arora.

ALSO READ| Kiara Advani's 'Bharath Ane Nenu' Was Her Debut In Telugu Industry; Check More Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.