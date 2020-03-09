Holi 2020: Bollywood Movie Titles Based On Colors, See List

Holi is one of the major festivals in India and is celebrated on different dates every year in March. Over the years, right from the Golden Era, Bollywood has come out with numerous movies which have a special connection with the festival. Bollywood has perfectly captured the various moods and colours of Holi in the film title itself. Listed below are the names of Bollywood movies whose titles are based on colours.

Pink

Pink was the film that gave Taapsee Pannu a role that was applauded by all for its strong content. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari in the lead roles. Helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary, the story of the film is about three females who are sexually harassed and molested and later the trio move to court to fight against the perpetrators.

Blue

Directed by Anthony D’Souza, Blue was an action drama film which was written by American writers Joshua Lurie and Bryan M. Sullivan. The film featured Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Zayed Khan and Lara Dutta in lead roles and also had a special appearance by Katrina Kaif. During the time of release, the film was the most expensive Bollywood film ever.

Black

Black, which released on February 4, 2005, featured Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The film revolved around a blind, deaf girl (played by Rani Mukerji), and her relationship with her teacher (Amitabh Bachchan). The film was based on screenwriter Prakash Kapadia’s Gujarati play “Aatam Vinjhe Paankh”, which was inspired by “The Miracle Worker".

Kaala Sona

The film is one of the first all colour movie title of Bollywood having ‘Kaala’ which means black and ‘Sona’ which means gold, in it. The real meaning of ‘Kaala Sona’ in the film referred to opium which is grown by many and sold illegally like gold. Cinematographer-director Raveekant Nagaich’s action thriller saw Feroze Khan as a cowboy who avenges his father’s death by getting back at Prem Chopra's character.

