Holi 2020: Hair Care Tips To Swear By To Protect Your Hair After Holi Celebration

Holi is a festival that everyone enjoys and celebrates joyfully with colours. People often enjoy the Holi festival by playing with colours. However, they often ignore the fact that these colours might contain chemicals and artificial ingredients. Holi is such a popular festival that in the madness of playing and enjoying the festival, people forget to take proper care of their skin and hair.

However, direct contact with these artificial Holi colours can surely make your hair damage and lose the essential oils, making them dry. In India, people need to take proper hair care before playing Holi. Below, we have listed some pre-hair-care tips for the same

Also read | Holi 2020: Here's How To Colourproof Your House Before The Festival

Oil-Massage

Do not forget to apply sufficient oil on your hair before stepping out to play Holi. The oil you apply before going to play Holi should be a mixture of warm coconut oil & Castor oil. Applying this oil to your scalp will help you keep your hair nourished and also save them from dry chemical colours.

Also read | Holi 2020: Take A Look At Some Holi Skin Care Tips To Enjoy The Festival Of Colours

Root-Mask

Make it a point to cover your hair scalp or roots, because if your hair roots are masked they will cause less damage. When you play Holi, hair is more disposed towards the chemical reactions, and they tend to become exceedingly dry. So, to avoid facing such a situation and have a happy celebration of Holi, apply a root mask to save your hair from getting dry and discoloured.

Avoid Shampoo

Try and avoid using shampoo on your hair one day prior to Holi. If you follow this tip without fail, you would not lose the essential natural oils present on the hair and on the scalp. This step can help you naturally avoid hair fall problem which is caused by harmful Holi colours.

Also read | Holi 2020: Post-holi Skincare Tips You Need To Follow To Avert Any Skin Damage

Make a Hair Style

If you try to make a bun and tie your hair high up, they may cause less damage. If not a bun, you can always opt for a tight braid, because a braided hairstyle is much better than loose or open hair. Keeping your hair loose or open might deteriorate the quality of your hair.

Also read | Holi 2020: Tips On How To Take Care Of Your Hair After Playing With Colours