Holi 2020: Tips On How To Take Care Of Your Hair After Playing With Colours

Holi is a festival of colours, food, party and enjoyment, which is just around the corners. People really enjoy playing Holi in different parts of India, but sometimes the colours used during festivals are full of chemical and other damaging ingredients. Some people unknowingly play Holi with water and mix these artificial colour in it, not realising that doing thus can cause damage to their hair. So, to save your hair from this damage after playing Holi, here are some essential post-Holi celebration tips for your haircare.

Hair Care Tips Post Holi Celebration:

You can try fenugreek powder for you post Holi haircare to prevent the damage caused to your hair. Take 2 tsp fenugreek seeds powder and mix it in four tbsp of curd. Apply this paste to the scalp, and let it be in your hair for more than 30 minutes. Wash your hair after 30 minutes and you will feel better.

You will have to take a bath as soon as possible after enjoying Holi. It is advised that you should use plenty of water to wash your hair and apply mild shampoo to it. Just make sure you use only plain water first to wash your hair and then apply mild shampoo to wash and rub gently.

Also, make it point to apply hair oil after the hair dries properly. To make sure that the hair remains hydrated and does not lose its moisture, oiling is essential. Applying oil would also help nourish the scalp and you will feel stressed-out. You can also opt for a hair spa to get back the nourishment of your hair. All these hair care tips will make you feel stress-free from worrying about the damages caused due to Holi colours.

