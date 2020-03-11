Kartik Aaryan Shares A Throwback Pic Of Of His 'Hostel Ki Holi'

After his much-anticipated film Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan released last month, Kartik Aaryan has been enjoying the success of the film. He will now be seen opposite Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik Aaryan is on a tight schedule and was called in for a shoot in Lucknow. He posted a few pictures on his social media stating that he was flying to Lucknow for the shooting of his upcoming film. Since he missed Holi 2020, he shared a throwback picture, reminiscing the fun he had during the festival. Check out the picture shared by Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan’s photos

In the post, Kartik Aaryan shared that the picture was taken during his hostel days. The throwback picture features Kartik Aaryan shirtless, filled with colours, having a fun time with friends. Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram post also states that he has always been a shy guy. The actor is seen complaining that his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee won’t let him play Holi.

Kartik Aaryan also shared a meme from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which is the prequel of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the meme, a picture of Kartik Aaryan filled with colours is posted alongside a picture of Rajpal Yadav from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The post was shared by director Anees Bazmee on his social media account.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is helmed by Anees Bazmee. The cast of the film also includes Bollywood veteran actor Tabu as well as Govind Namdev. The prequel of the film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was made in 2007 with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The movie also starred Shiney Ahuja as well as Ameesha Patel, while the film was directed by Priyadarshan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to hit the silver screens on July 31, 2020.

