Amber Heard's Best Hollywood Movies, From Never Back Down To Aquaman

Amber Heard is a popular American actress and model best known for her roles in All the Boys Love Mandy Lane and Aquaman. The former wife of Johnny Depp made a breakthrough in the 2008 movie Never Back Down. Her DC movie Aquaman is regarded as one of her most profitable films until date. Take a look at some of Amber Heard's best movies.

Amber Heard's movies

Never Back Down

Never Back Down is a story about a conflicted teenager and how his life changes after he enters into a new high school where he discovers a secret fight club. The movie is directed by Jeff Wadlow and the star cast includes Sean Faris, Cam Gigandet, and Djimon Hounsou apart from Amber Heard.

All the Boys Love Mandy Lane

All the Boys Love Mandy Lane released in 2006. Amber Heard's performance was widely appreciated by the audience. The film stars Michael Welch, Anson Mount, and Whitney Able along with Amber Heard. The horror movie revolves around a group of high school students who invite Mandy Lane into a ranch house, unaware of the consequences.

The Rum Diary

The Rum Diary features the former real-life couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in pivotal roles. The 2011 comedy-drama is directed by Bruce Robinson and has an ensemble cast of Johnny Depp, Aaron Eckhart, Richard Jenkins, Michael Rispoli, Amber Heard, among others. The film could not garner much box office collections but Depp and Heard's pair was appreciated.

Aquaman

Aquaman is an American superhero film based on the DC Comics character. While the role of Aquaman is portrayed by Jason Momoa, Amber Heard is seen in the role of Mera. Amber Heard's character was appreciated in this movie where she portrays the role of Xebel princess and Aquaman's love interest with hydrokinetic and telepathic powers.

