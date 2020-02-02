Top Hollywood Movies Of 2019 That Have Been Snubbed By The Oscars

Only a few of the films were able to make it to the nominated list of the Academy Awards 2020. There have been some Hollywood movies from 2019 that fans felt were robbed when the nominations were handed down earlier during the month with simply nothing to show for themselves. So today, we bring a list of some of the best movies of 2019 that have been overlooked by the Oscars:

Also Read | Martin Scorsese's Top Five Hollywood Movies You Need To Watch

Uncut Gems

Josh and Benny Safdie's Uncut Gems landed zero nominations across all categories. The film was well received by the audience and Sandler’s performance in the flick was widely held as proof by many that he was indeed more than capable of going beyond goofball comedies. Uncut Gems is a truly one of the best movies of 2019 and a captivating one where Adam Sandler was clearly overlooked for Best Actor, according to fans.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Best Movies Of 2019: Article 15, Bala That Made It Big At The BO

Knives Out

Rian Johnson’s murder mystery comedy Knives Out starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, and Chris Evans was another film that was completely shut out of the Academy Awards 2020. According to the film director, the movie could have netted a nomination for its original screenplay, direction, its memorable ensemble of performers, or maybe the production design and the canny camerawork. It does sound reasonable though as all these elements combined did seem to make it one of the best movies of 2019.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Best Movies Of 2019: From 'Saand Ki Aankh' To 'Bala'

Ad Astra

James Gray’s Ad Astra was another example of an Oscar snubbing. Brad Pitt, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, had delivered what many consider to be an even greater performance in this underseen sci-fi epic film. The film also features some tense action scenes clubbed with incredible sound editing and gorgeous imagery, making its case for at least the Best Visual Effects nomination.

The Lighthouse

The Lighthouse is a gripping tale of two lighthouse keepers who struggle to maintain their sanity while on a remote and mysterious island. Set in the 1890s, the film has been brilliantly filmed and led by powerhouse performances from the cast. The most talked about snubbing, however, was that of Willem Dafoe’s Best Supporting Actor nomination for his brilliant performance in the film.

Also Read | Martin Freeman's Top 5 Hollywood Movies You Need To Watch

Image credits: Instagram | Adam Sandler

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.