Honey Singh To Work On Romantic Numbers After Success Of His Song 'Loca'?

Honey Singh is considered as one of the most popular musicians in today's times. He gained immense popularity with his album International Villager that released in 2011. He is famous for his work in films like Cocktail, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Chennai Express. Recently he released a new song titled Loca. The song is receiving a tremendous response on all platforms. After the release of his song, he revealed his future plans in a media statement.

After getting tremendous success for his recent song 'Loca', Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals his future plans. When fans requested that they want more love songs from him he made a statement to the media. He commented “Many love songs are ready! We are working on two songs, one of them is Dance Love song just like Love Dose and one is a proper Dance Song. After that, there will be one more song for which we will be shooting which is a proper Love Song.”

His previous songs like Love Dose are still fresh in his fans mind. Such songs have proved his versatility as a rapper. He has always been on top of his game with his enthusiasm to experiment with his music. The rap music in India is getting competitive with each passing day. Yo Yo Honey Singh has still managed to be at the top of it. He not only is leading the rap industry in India but he is also setting trends for other rappers to follow.

The rapper's previous love songs are proof that fans can anticipate some amazing love songs from Yo Yo Honey Singh’s upcoming albums. Fans are eagerly waiting for his new songs to release. His fans are always showing their support to Honey Singh on various social media platforms.

