LOCA Song Cast: Everything You Need To Know About Yo Yo Honey Singh's New Song

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the popular artists of all time and he has produced countless songs his entire career. His recently released song LOCA has created a buzz among the audience. In just 21 hours, the music video of the song has received over 17 million views and 832K likes on YouTube. The party song is already trending on YouTube at the number 2 spot. The new song released on T-Series’ YouTube channel. The lyrics of the song LOCA are written by Lil Golu and Yo Yo Honey Singh. The video song is directed by Ben Peters and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar. Take a look at LOCA song cast.

LOCA song cast

LOCA song cast includes Yo Yo Honey Singh, Nicky Pickyy, and Simar Kaur. Simar Kaur has also sung a few verses in the LOCA song. Nicky Pickyy was also glad to get an opportunity to work with Honey Singh. Honey Singh also said during an interview that the team of the song found Nicky Pickyy after one month. Nicky Pickyy's dance movies were loved by the audience and she also said how much hard work she has put into the song. She also appreciated Yo Yo Honey Singh and the LOCA song cast. Yo Yo Honey Singh also mentioned that he loved Nicky Prickyy's dance moves that she learned in such a less amount of time.

The video is edited by Archit Gulati, Gaurav Singh and Rishabh Dang. Yo Yo Honey Singh is seen in various fashionable attires in the video song. Fans already love the dance steps of the song. Speaking about the dance steps, these are choreographed by Atul Jindal. Atul Jindal has also collaborated with Yo Yo Honey Singh in the song Party With The Bhoothnath. The song has received over 118 million views on YouTube. LOCA song is also expected to be a hit song.

