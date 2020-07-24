'Hope You're Looking Over Us': Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Thanks Him

Marking the day of her film's release, debutante Sanjana Sanghi has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput through her latest Instagram update. The model-actor, who will essay the role of Kizie Basu in the film Dil Bechara, shared an adorable BTS picture with Sushant and wrote a heartfelt note thanking her 'Manny' for giving strength to her and the team for the release of the film after his tragic death.

She wrote the sweetest words for Sushant in the caption, "My Manny, I hope you’re looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief. Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path."



Calling the day 'DilBechara Day', Sanjana wrote that Sushant's presence in the film is like a silver lining for her and director Mukesh Chhabra. She wrote, "We can feel the strength every minute- right, @castingchhabra ? It’s the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds. The day apparently has come. It’s #DilBecharaDay. Here’s praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and everyone. Milte hain. Jald."

Have a look:

Read | Kangana asks why Sanjana Sanghi took ‘own sweet time’ to clear #MeToo charge on Sushant

About the film

Dil Bechara is scheduled to premiere on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 at 7:30 PM. The film is the unanticipated swan-song for actor Sushant Singh Rajput who chose to end his life at his apartment in Mumbai earlier last month. Dil Bechara marks the official debut for Mukesh Chhabra as the director and for Sanjana Sanghi as the lead actor. It also features actors Saif Ali Khan, Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee and others in pivotal roles.

Read | Dil Bechara’s Sanjana Sanghi recalls Sushant’s last message, says ‘he called me rockstar’

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi will essay the roles of Manny and Kizie respectively in this official Hindi language adaptation of American author John Green's popular book The Fault In Our Stars. The story revolves around two youngsters battling cancer and how meeting each other changes their life forever before a tragic end to their love story. The trailer of the film was unveiled on July 6.

Read | Sanjana Sanghi talks about Sushant Rajput' demise, says 'fear of death increased ten fold'

Read | Sanjana Sanghi talks about late Sushant Singh Rajput; says his 'mind wasn't elsewhere'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.