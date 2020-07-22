Sanjana Sanghi Talks About Late Sushant Singh Rajput; Says His 'mind Wasn't Elsewhere'

Sanjana Sanghi recently opened up about working with Sushant Singh Rajput on the upcoming film Dil Bechara. In an interaction with an online portal, she said that she had not sensed that something was troubling the late actor. She also stated that he did not look like an actor 'whose mind was elsewhere'. Read on to know more about what she said:

Sanjana Sanghi on late Sushant Singh Rajput

Sanjana Sanghi was asked during the interview whether she sensed something was amiss about the actor, on the sets of Dil Bechara. She said that she did not know him in 2016 or before the film Dil Bechara and hence, for her, the only version of Sushant Singh Rajput that she knew was the one that she met.

Sanjana Sanghi said that when they were working together, she felt Sushant Singh Rajput was always 'present and giving'. If people see the trailer, they can tell that he is not an actor 'whose mind is elsewhere'. She said she saw an artist who was as passionate and committed to the job, as one can be. She also mentioned that the actor was very supportive of many things and there was no scope for her to think otherwise.

The actor also mentioned that he did not speak about it with her and hence she was never aware. She said that she is not a psychologist to be in an authority to state that a person is bipolar or is going through depression. She was of the opinion that if Sushant Singh Rajput would have let something off or told her, then she would have had that conversation with him but it never happened.

Sanjana Sanghi is currently gearing up for the release of Dil Bechara, on July 24, 2020. There is a lot of anticipation around Dil Bechara because it will be the last film starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is the official adaptation of the John Green novel, The Fault In Our Stars.

