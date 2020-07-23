Kangana Asks Why Sanjana Sanghi Took ‘own Sweet Time’ To Clear #MeToo Charge On Sushant

Kangana Ranaut's team recently took to their social media to raise some questions for the late Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Sanjana Sanghi. This was in reference to the #MeToo allegations which were made against the late actor in the year 2018. For the unversed, Sushant was allegedly accused of behaving with Sanjana in an inappropriate manner on the sets of their film Dil Bechara.

Kangana Ranaut's team questions Sanjana Sanghi

Kangana's team shared a news article which spoke of the film's shoot being halted due to Sushant behaving in an 'extra-friendly' manner with Sanjana. The Queen actor's team wrote how there were many news reports of Sushant misbehaving with Sanjana on the Dil Bechara sets back in the year 2018. The actor's team questioned why Sanjana took her 'own sweet time' to clarify Sushant's Me Too allegations to be false. They also questioned why Sanjana never spoke so 'passionately' on her friendship with Sushant when the latter was alive. They also asked the Mumbai Police to further investigate the matter. Sanjana has recently spoken of her closeness with Sushant and again refuted the MeToo claims, purporting that they appeared to take a life of their own and kept growing despite the pair's denials.

Kangana Ranaut revealed Chhichhore's success

Not only this, but the team of the actor also took to their official Twitter handle and took a jibe on all the comments that had tagged the late actor as a “flop star.” The team shared a screenshot of the reviews that were posted by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh during the time, Sushant’s film Chhichhore had hit the screens. The screenshot mentioned the film climbing the ladder of success and doing good business by surpassing the numbers raked in by other prominent movies like Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal, Saaho, and nears Kesari. According to the numbers, the film had also managed to rake in Rs 144.60 crores.

While sharing the screenshot, the Tanu Weds Manu actor's team mentioned that the digit business clearly states the amount of love the actor and his film was receiving then. Furthermore, the team of the actor called out all those who had this perception that the film did not fare well despite being a blockbuster hit film and even called Sushant a “flop actor.” The team also mentioned that people went on to dump his films on digital owning to his "flop" career. At last, the post urged Mumbai Police to look into the matter and investigate upon the names who considered the Kedarnath actor to be a flop actor despite him delivering several hits.

This is the digits business, but in perception business they kept calling Sushant a flop actor, dumped his films on digital owning to his "flop" career, which flop career? and who were declaring his flop @mumbaipolice must investigate 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Nds1TR9cTN — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 23, 2020

