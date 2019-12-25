Housefull 4 Actor Kriti Kharbanda's Tradional Looks For Your Wedding Wardrobe

Are you worried about what to wear to look fashionable, in trend and yet remain traditional? Our Bollywood actors always give us fashion ideas and inspiration from their outfits. Here we bring you some traditional wears from Kriti Kharbanda’s wardrobe that you could follow this festive season to look both stylish and traditional.

ALSO READ: Kriti Kharbanda Gives Major Style Goals With These Printed Outfits

Traditional looks by Kriti Kharbanda

A net saree

A simple net saree in gold with a 1.5-2 inch work border is apt for the season. Such a look looks best with statement earrings and minimal makeup. You can try this look for an elegant cocktail

With multi-coloured dupattas

Keep it simple with a white lehenga choli but up the game with a coloured dupatta. The work on the dupatta could either be printed or embroidery. Avoid bandhani dupattas though. This look will look good when complimented with traditional gold or precious stone jewellery.

ALSO READ: Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Don Traditional Wear, Fans Ask 'Tying The Knot?'

All into traditional wear

Kriti Kharbanda looked fabulous as wore a simple yellow coloured saree. She kept her makeup to a minimum and smiled brightly at the camera. She wore a contrasting red coloured patterned blouse on her yellow saree and completed the look with a pair of heavy golden earrings.

Pink lehenga

At her sister’s wedding, Kriti Kharbanda opted for a pink lehenga by Rimple & Harpreet Narula. She accessorised her look with Polki jewellery and a sleek low bun decorated with flowers rounded out her look. She looked ravishing with the light makeup which suited her best.

ALSO READ: Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat’s Love For Mumbai’s Vada Pav Is Evident In These Pics

Indo-western outfit

Charles and Keith launched their wedding collection in which Kriti Kharbanda wore an Indo western outfit by Papa Don’t Preach. She paired her blue cut-out outfit with gold embroidery detailing and paired with pink pumps. Neutral make-up, centre-parted bun and minimal jewellery rounded out her look, which is something that you can try.

ALSO READ: Kriti Kharbanda Reveals Pulkit Samrat's 'obsession' And You Guessed It Right

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.