As Taimur Ali Khan Celebrates His Third Birthday, A Look At His Pricey Possessions

Taimur Ali Khan turns three today i.e December 20, 2019. The social media heartthrob Taimur has always been the centre point of a lot of media attention ever since he was born. Paparazzi evidently do not leave one opportunity to click Taimur as his admirers are often on a lookout for a glimpse of the celebrity kid. Taimur evidently is adored by many people including his admirers on the internet, but the things Taimur already owns as a 3-year-old can be shocking to a few. Here are some of the things that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son, Taimur owns.

1) Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi forest

Kareena Kapoor Khan's dietician Rujuta Diwekar had gifted Taimur a small forest. The celebrity kid was gifted a 1,000 sq ft forest with roughly 100 trees. The forest was inspired by Padma Shri Subhash Palekar's zero budget natural farming. The forest includes trees and plantations of fruits like jackfruits, lemons and pulses.

2) Mercedes McLaren

On his second birthday, Taimur had reportedly wished to get himself a luxury car. But since Taimur is not old enough to drive a real luxury car, his parents got him a toy Mercedes McLaren car. The car can be driven-around as it is battery operated.

3) Fortune Heights apartment

Taimur is often clicked with his nanny or parents outside his Mumbai residence in Bandra. As per rumours, Taimur Ali Khan will be the one to own the house once he is older. The estimated price of the Fortune Heights apartment is a whopping ₹48 crores.

