"Kareena Kapoor Is Not A Fashion Victim," Says Rhea Kapoor On Her Latest Muse

Rhea Kapoor is one of the most popular stylists in Bollywood. For the promotion of Good Newwz, she made sure that her self-declared muse Kareena Kapoor Khan, looked her best. The actor has been turning heads with her sartorial choices during the promotions.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Rhea Kapoor reportedly revealed the list of things she keeps in mind while styling Kareena Kapoor Khan. She revealed that she tries to make sure Kareena’s clothes do not overpower her because Rhea feels that the actor’s face should be the prime focus. She wants Kareena’s face to “do the talking”.

Talking to the entertainment portal Rhea Kapoor also added that she keeps it in mind that Kareena has an expressive face with bold features. Hence the celebrity stylist feels that Kareena’s outfits should never be overpowering since it will add to the many strong elements. Rhea Kapoor believes that the actor is not a fashion victim but a “classic, glamourous and beautiful” person. Rhea reportedly asked Kareena to follow the one mantra which was to know that she is a “movie star”.

Recently, Rhea Kapoor graced the curtain raiser of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour as a muse for the ace Bollywood designer Anamika Khanna. Rhea was declared as the latter’s muse and complimented her creation. Rhea reportedly said that the best part of Anamika’s clothes is that she always reinvented the idea of a modern Indian woman. Rhea also added that she feels the “most confident” when she is wearing clothes designed by Anamika. Talking about turning into a muse herself, Rhea reportedly admitted that it felt strange because she is “usually on the other side”.

