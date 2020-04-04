The Debate
How Deepika Padukone Keeps Herself Busy During The Lockdown

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone shared several posts featuring top episodes from the first season of her productivity series on Instagram. Have a look.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is known for her impeccable charm and sartorial choices besides acting finesse. She is also quite active on social media. Padukone has been sharing photos and videos to give her followers and fans a peek into her life during the lockdown. The actor has shared a new post series productivity in the time of COVID-19. In this, she can be seen binge-eating desserts, working out, and drinking fresh juice, among other things. Therefore, we have compiled her incredible episodes fro the season one of the series. 

Deepika Padukone's best posts from her productivity series 

1. Season 1 Episode 1: Cleaning wardrobe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

2. Season 1 Episode 2: Self-care

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

3. Season 1 Episode 3: Drinking fresh fruit juice

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

4. Season 1 Episode 4: Working out and eating dessert

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

5. Season 1 Episode 5: Cancelled

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

6. Weekend travel ideas

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

7. Season 1 Episode 6: Things that were not clear enough

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also read: Ranveer Singh On Deepika Padukone's 'Husband' Label Prank: 'Dekh Lunga Main Tujhe'

Also read: Fun Facts & Trivia About Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'

8. Season 1 Episode 7: Labelling Ranveer Singh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also read: Deepika Padukone 'caught In The Act' By Ranveer Singh Sneakily Devouring 'Khilji' Nutella

Also read: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's BTS Pic From The Sets Of 'Ram-Leela' Is Adorable

 

 

