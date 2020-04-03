Fun Facts & Trivia About Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'

It has been over six years since the release of the first 'Deepveer' movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. In this romantic film, both were seen as lovers who die a tragic death due to family disputes. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie was appreciated by fans for the set design, costumes, and the music that accompanied it. There are a lot of fun facts which went behind the making of this film. Here are some of those trivia facts from the film Ranveer Singh film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Trivia facts from Ranveer Singh's film 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started dating after they came together and worked on this film.

It is reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan was signed for the lead role, but she opted out of the role.

It is reported that Harshvardhan Rane was offered the lead role, but he declined it.

Ranveer Singh was on a strict diet for this film. He was only allowed to have fish, broccoli, turkey, and green tea and was instructed not to eat roti, rice, or sweets for his look in the film.

The first look of the film showed Deepika Padukone sporting a 30 kg Ghaghra with a 50 meter 'Ghera'.

The film was initially titled Ram-Leela but was later changed to Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela after a court order.

Ranveer Singh was also shooting for his 2014 film Gunday at the same time, and in both the films, he was seen in a similar look.

It is said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was impressed by Ranveer Singhs's performance in Band Baaja Baaraat and this is why he was cast in the role of Ram.

It is said that Ranveer Singh took six weeks to get in shape for his role of Ram in the film.

Priyanka Chopra was seen in the song Ram Chahe Leela. To be in the song, she had to wear full sleeves to hide the muscles that she acquired for playing the titular character in Mary Kom.

It is said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali sometimes took 3 to 5 hours just for one shot to achieve "perfection".

