Ranveer Singh On Deepika Padukone's 'Husband' Label Prank: 'Dekh Lunga Main Tujhe'

After PM Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown, all the celebrities have confined themselves to their homes and are trying to look for things to do to spend their time. Deepika Padukone also started passing her time during the coronavirus lockdown by rearranging her kitchen and putting out labels around. In a recent post, when Deepika used a label of Husband and stuck it on Ranveer's head, the actor responded to her in the funniest way possible.

ALSO READ | When Ranveer Singh Revealed A Few Fun Facts About Akshay Kumar

Ranveer calls Deepika 'Marie Kondo ki bachhi'

Deepika Padukone has been sharing the various activities that she is doing at her under the names of episodes. In her season 1, episode 7, she used the label maker to mark her husband Ranveer Singh as well. Ranveer Singh was quick to respond to her fun prank. Ranveer Singh commented on the post, calling her 'Marie Kondo ki bacchi'. He referred to Deepika's hashtag, which said '#thinkitookittoofar' and added that she had indeed taken it too far. He ended his comment by a warning that he will deal with her, "Dekh lunga mein tujhe".

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh Shares Pic With Alia, Taapsee, Bhumi; Deepika Calls Him 'the Cutest'

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's Dialogues From 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' That Are Worth Remembering

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone also commented on the post and said that it was the best episode so far. She said that the scriptwriter, who is Deepika, deserves applause. Deepika Padukone has been calling herself 'wanna be Marie Kondo' as she is trying to organise her home. Kondo is a Japanese organizing consultant and author. Fans also shared a laugh with the lovely couple. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's pictures have always managed to win the hearts of their fans.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone 'caught In The Act' By Ranveer Singh Sneakily Devouring 'Khilji' Nutella

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the movie '83, directed by Kabir Khan. The movie is based on India's victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. While Ranveer is playing the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika is essaying the role of Romi Bhatia, his wife.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's BTS Pic From The Sets Of 'Ram-Leela' Is Adorable

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.