Kareena & Salman's 'Bodyguard' Or 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'; Which Film Was Loved More By Fans?

Megastars Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor's on-screen jodi has been one of the most celebrated pairings of Bollywood, which has given multiple blockbusters at the box office. The duo's first-ever film together was Priyadarshan's romantic drama titled Kyon Ki, which released in 2005 and was a remake of Priyadarshan's own 1986's Malayalam film titled Thalavattam. However, two of the most successful films of Salman and Kareena are 2011's Bodyguard and 2015's Bajrangi Bhaijaan Thus, read to find out which film among the two received an edge over the other and was loved more by the audience.

Bodyguard

Filmmaker Siddique's action-comedy romantic drama Bodyguard, released in 2011, is a Hindi remake of the director's own Mollywood film that goes by the same title. The film starred Salman and Kareena in the lead roles alongside Raj Babbar, Mahesh Manjrekar and Hazel Keech in key roles. The superhit film broke many box office records upon its release including the highest opening day grosser and the biggest grosser ever for a single day to name a few. The Siddique-directorial grossed over ₹230 crores at the box office worldwide and also became one of the highest-grossing films of that year despite receiving mixed reviews from the critics.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

2015's comedy-drama Bajrangi Bhaijaan is both co-written and directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan. The film stars Salman in the titular role and featured Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles. Along with garnering positive reviews from film critics as well as the audience, the Kabir Khan directorial also became a massive box office success which too broke several records. The film minted over a whopping ₹960 at the box office worldwide. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of the most loved films in the history of Indian cinema as it currently holds the title of the third highest-grossing Indian film as well as the second highest-grossing Bollywood film.

Meanwhile, Kareena has a couple of upcoming films in her kitty including the Aamir Khan starrer titled Laal Singh Chaddha. She will also star in the period drama titled Takht alongside an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. On the other hand, Salman Khan too is working on multiple upcoming films which include Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The platform does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

