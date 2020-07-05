What Makes Kareena Kapoor & Salman Khan's Movie 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' An Interesting Watch?

Released in 2015, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a 2015 comedy-drama movie helmed by Kabir Khan. The movie was jointly bankrolled by Salman Khan and Rockline Venkatesh. Bajrangi Bhaijaan revolves around the life of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi who is a passionate devotee of the Hindu Deity Hanuman. He embarks on a journey to take a six-year-old girl back to her home country Pakistan to reunite with her family.

Starring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra, Bajrangi Bhaijaan upon its release, went on to become a massive hit at the cinema houses. Here’s taking a look at a few reasons why one should add Bajrangi Bhaijaan to their movie list.

The chemistry between Kareena Kapoor & Salman Khan

Kareena essayed the role of Rasika in the film. The onscreen bond between the lead actors was romantic yet made people burst out into huge laughter. Pawan aka Salman is a rather shy person with great moral values who comes across an independent woman and falls in love with her. Their quirky chemistry is entertaining. The song ‘Tu Chahiye’ aptly showcases their sizzling chemistry.

Critical review and reception

Bajrangi Bhaijaan made its way to the Rs. 300 crore club at the ticket counters. The film went on the receive positive reviews from critics and fans alike. Film critic Priyanka Prasad said, “This time with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, he has truly outdone himself! This is not just a typical Salman Khan movie that is an out and out entertainer, this Kabir Khan directorial has a nice story, emotions, a star performance and most important of all, Salman Khan, who has given one of his best performances so far.” Critic Srijana Mitra Das also said that “Bajrangi Bhaijaan is Salman Khan's most daring film where Salman presents a beautiful performance - but allows the story to be the real Dabangg”.

Humanitarian Angle & Direction

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is an emotional story that has struck the right chord of the audiences. With Kabir Khan’s superlative direction, the movie has an enjoyable, emotional and funny plot. From making people burst out in laughter to make people emotional, the plot offers all. The story has tried to portray the fact that peace can prevail between two rival nations.

