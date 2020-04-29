How Irrfan Khan Carved His Niche In The Film Industry Without Any Bollywood Connections

Irrfan Khan is one of the finest actors Bollywood industry has seen in recent times. The actor had no Bollywood connections yet he successfully created a niche for himself in the film industry that very few people would have been able to carve. Irrfan Khan started his journey as an actor from the small screen and became famous on the big screen as an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and memorable actions. As the news about him passing away came earlier today, here is a look at his journey from Rajasthan’s Tonk to Bollywood.

Early career

Born in a small town in Rajasthan, Irrfan Khan was selected for the CK Nayudu Tournament. But due to lack of funds, he could not turn up for the event. While pursuing his MA degree, Irrfan Khan earned a scholarship to study at National School of Drama in New Delhi 1984.

Filmography

In the year 1985-1986, Irrfan Khan played a small role in Shrikant, which became the first show of his career. By the year 1988, he appeared in a serial Bharat Ek Khoj and also signed a film, Salaam Bombay! In the early '90s, Irrfan became a popular face and started gaining fan following.

Irrfan Khan, in 2001, starred in a British film called The Warrior. The actor got his breakthrough role in the Bollywood industry from the film Haasil, for which he got accolades for his negative role. Irrfan Khan has given phenomenal performances in Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Piku and many more.

Moreover, Irrfan Khan has been featured in Hollywood and International films like Inferno, Jurassic World, and Life Of Pi.

Awards and recognitions

Irrfan Khan has received numerous awards throughout his career. These awards include the National Film Award and Filmfare Awards in four categories. In 2011, he was awarded the Padma Shri, which is India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, for his contribution to the field of arts. Other than that, out of 34 nominations received by him, the actor has won 32 awards.

The actor passed away recently but without any doubt, he was an inspiration to many. From a small town in Rajasthan to becoming a star in the Bollywood industry and working with stars in the International film arena, Irrfan Khan is one of the finest actors and will always be remembered. Here is a statement released by his team upon his passing.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

