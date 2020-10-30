How Kajol Changes Her Mood From Happy To Intense In '3 2 1'; See Pictures

Bollywood actor Kajol treats her fans and followers with quirky posts on different social media platforms. Recently, she shared a series of three pictures featuring her mood change through her official Instagram handle. While the first one shows her laughing candidly, the last photo showcases her intense look. Moreover, fans liked her transition from her jolly to the serious mood in the comment section Kajol's Instagram post. Here is everything to know about Kajol’s photos on the photo-sharing platform:

Kajol shares a transition post; changes her 'mood in 3 2 1'

Kajol took to Instagram and shared a series of photos through her official account on October 30, 2020, Friday. The actor has showcased her transition of mood from happy to intense via three pictures. She has donned a casual black top and has tied her hair in a tidy ponytail in her snap. Kajol has opted for nude makeup and has highlighted her eyes, besides accessorizing her outfit with metallic hoop earrings for a rounded-off look. While the actor has worn the same clothes in all three pictures, she has showcased a change in expressions in candid captures.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Kajol grabbed attention with her quirky text. She wrote, “Changing mood in 3 2 1”. Check out Kajol's Instagram post below:

Also read: Kajol Shares A Quirky Photo And Asks, 'Is It October Already?'; See Post

Also read: Akshay Kumar Wishes Nitara; Says 'I Love My Baby Girl More Than I Knew Was Possible'

Comments on Kajol's photos on Instagram

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Kajol received more than 1,57,000 likes and over 1205 comments. Numerous fans and followers of the actor wrote how beautiful she looked in all three photos. They have also applauded her change of expressions in the picture series. Meanwhile, many among them expressed themselves by dropped relevant emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, hugs, kisses, sparkle, blossoms, crown, and clapping hands, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Kajol's photos on the photo-sharing platform that you must check out right away:

Also read: Kajol Reveals She 'wasn’t Sure About' An Act In 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'; Check Out

Also read: Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.