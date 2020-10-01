Kajol Shares A Quirky Photo And Asks, 'Is It October Already?'; See Post

Fanaa actor Kajol Devgan took to Instagram on Thursday, October 01, 2020, to share a quirky post as she goes on to reveal that she is shocked by October’s arrival. The actor went on to share a movie still and also pen a fun caption on the same. Seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things nice on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a throwback picture of her from a movie still. In the picture, the actor is stunned looking at one direction. The actor can be seen sporting a neon green outfit and completed her look with teardrop earrings. Kajol also opted for a messy hairdo, well-done brows, light pink highlighter and brownish lips.

Along with this post, the actor also went on to give a quirky caption according to her reaction in the pic and also on how fast 2020 is going. She wrote, “Is it October already? Right, anytime now you will wish me Christmas too! ðŸ™„ #TheYear2020”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. The post shared by the actor went on to receive several likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users went on to laud the actor for her timeless beauty, while some praised the picture and agreed on the caption. One of the users wrote, “looking pretty”, while the other one wrote, “yeah, October is here already”. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor often goes on to several other pictures, videos, stories and much more on her Instagram handle giving glimpses of her personal and professional life. Earlier to this post, the actor went on to share a glamorous picture of her where she looks completely stunning. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee’s Devi, a short film that also starred Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, and Mukta Barve in crucial roles. Apart from that, she was also seen in the much-acclaimed film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside her real-life husband Ajay Devgn. Kajol will next be seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s Koochie Koochie Hota Hai that also stars Rani Mukerji in a lead role. Fans are very excited about the actor’s upcoming film which is soon to go on floors.

