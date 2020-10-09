Kajol Reveals She 'wasn’t Sure About' An Act In 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'; Check Out

Kajol recently did an interview with Marie Claire, during which she spoke about her superhit romantic Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The actor revealed that she was unsure about managing the 'drunk scene' in the film. Kajol believed she didn't look drunk and was not convinced that the scene would work. However, after watching the scene, the star thought the act "turned out okay".

Kajol was unsure about 'drunk scene'

In her interview with Marie Claire, Kajol shared that she loved the film's script, from beginning to end. However, she added that there was one song, Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main where she wasn't sure about how it would be taken on-screen. She said that she didn't believe in herself. Kajol further revealed that she is a teetotaler and didn't know what it was like to get drunk.

However, the actor was fortunate enough and the scene turned to be good. She said that after seeing it she felt it was not bad as she thought it would be. In Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kajol drinks brandy to keep herself warm in the cold barn. She gets drunk and goes dancing & goofing around the city which is shown in the song Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main.

In the same interview, Kajol also spoke about her character 'Simran'. When Kajol read about Simran, she thought the character was nothing like herself, she said. She didn't agree with Simran being too devoted. Kajol further said that she questioned if Simran can't think for herself. However, she also added that she played the role dutifully and made fun of Simran on sets. The actor thought that there had to be something about Simran inside her. She said that maybe 90 per cent of Simran wasn’t in her but that 10 per cent was.

How the World Fell Madly in Love With ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ https://t.co/vXwiTlpFSw — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) October 7, 2020

Apart from Kajol, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge also starred Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi and Mandira Bedi. Helmed by Aditya Chopra, the film marked his directorial debut. DDLJ also starred Karan Johar in a supporting role. The 1995's romantic film follows the epic love story of Raj and Simran.

