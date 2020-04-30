How Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Related To Shweta Nanda; Check Full Details

Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the most popular Bollywood actors of all time. The actor was last seen sharing screen space with Irfan Khan and Radhika Madan in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium. She will next be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in Takht. The actor has always impressed her fans with her stellar performances including her performances in movies like Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Omkara, Talaash, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Chameli, 3 Idiots, Golmaal 3, and many more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her debut on Instagram and has been very active since then. She earned millions of followers on the social media platform in a very short span of time. Yet another thing that grabs the attention of the audience is her relation with Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Here's how the Jab We Met actor is related to Shweta Bachchan Nanda:

Kareena Kapoor's relation with Shweta Nanda

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an interesting relation with Shweta Nanda, the daughter of the legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan. Many may not be aware of their family connection. Shweta Nanda is the daughter-in-law of 3 Idiots actor, Kareena Kapoor Khan's paternal aunt. They two may not be sharing blood relations but they do share a family connection.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's grandfather is Raj Kapoor. The actor's grandfather had five kids and those are, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Reema Kapoor and Ritu Nanda. And Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor are their nieces. Ritu Nanda's son Nikhil Nanda is married to Shweta Nanda, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan.

