Kareena Kapoor Relishes Mouth-watering 'kairi', Says 'will Lick The Entire Plate Clean'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spending all her time indoors amid lockdown along with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. The actor, who has aced the social media game within a month of her debut on Instagram, often posts adorable and quirky updates about her family as well as her own activities while at home. With the onset of the summer season, the actor seems to, literally, have her plate full.

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan is a sight for sore eyes as she practices yoga in this throwback pic

The Good Newwz actor shared a picture of a plate full of mouth-watering 'kairi' (raw mangoes) and gave it a totally relatable caption as she said, "Will be licking that entire plate clean". The nicely seasoned and cut juicy mangoes sure did make us drool.

Have a look:

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan speaks about scrutiny of her fashion choices; says 'It gets to me'

Kareena has been posting updates to entertain her fans during the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. Earlier last week, she had posted a series of the 'quarantine gift' that she got from her actor husband Saif Ali Khan while under lockdown. In the pictures, Saif seems to have taken over the balcony of their house as they could be seen painting over the door and walls showcasing their creative side.

Have a look:

Read | Kareena Kapoor shares quirky tip to 'fall in love' as she lounges with hubby Saif Ali Khan

What's next for Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Advait Chandan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha along with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in the lead. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump and is scheduled to release in theatres on Christmas this year. However, with the coronavirus crisis and its impact on the film industry, it is likely that the dates could be pushed to some time next year.

Read | Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's week was all about loving & supporting each other; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.