Kiara Advani & Varun Dhawan Clicked Together, A Future Collaboration In Process?

Kiara Advani was recently shooting for her movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. However, Advani is now in Mumbai due to the lockdown. Kiara was recently spotted in the rainy Mumbai noon today 2-3 hours ago along with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. See their pictures outside a production house today in Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani spotted together in Mumbai today

Bollywood paparazzi Yogen Shah has uploaded a pic of the Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actor as well as the Kabir Singh actor together. they were spotted outside the Dharma Productions' office today in Khar, a few hours ago. While Varun Dhawan sported denim on denim look over a black T-shirt, Kiara Advani was seen in a lime green summer dress with a box tote bag in her hand.

Kiara Advani is currently spending her time with her family and posting many fun pics on her official Instagram account. Take a look at the few recent videos that Kiara shared through her Instagram account during the lockdown. She often shares her pictures, showing glimpses from her childhood to share with her fans and followers.

Kiara Advani's movies

On the work front, Kiara Advani will star in Laxmmi Bomb, directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of the Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana. The film was initially scheduled for a theatre release but will now be released on Disney+ Hotstar soon. Apart from Laxmmi Bomb, Kiara will be seen in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel, Indoo Ki Jawaani, and Shershah.

While Varun Dhawan is currently all geared up for the release of Coolie No. 1. The film has been making headlines since its announcement back in 2018. It will be a remake of Govinda’s Coolie No. 1. However, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the film could probably have a digital release in the upcoming days. The actor has also been making headlines for another project titled Mr Lele.

Promo Image courtesy: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani Instagram

