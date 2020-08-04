Kiara Advani Will Not Be A Part Of 'Chandramukhi 2', Raghava Lawrence Confirms

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is currently awaiting the release of her film, Laxmmi Bomb. The film is directed by Raghava Lawrence. From the past few days, there have been several rumours doing the rounds on social media that Kiara Advani has been approached to play the female lead in Lawrence’s Chandramukhi 2. In a recent post on social media, the director has cleared the air about the same.

Kiara Advani to not be a part of Chandramukhi 2

Director Raghava Lawrence took to social media earlier today to clear the air about rumours doing the rounds that Kiara Advani will be playing the female lead in his next. He wrote a note in which he addressed the talks going around to be “fake”. He further wrote, “Chandramukhi 2. Hi to my media friends, Many rumours about Chandramukhi 2 Female lead is being spread that Jyothika madam, Simran madam or Kiara Advani might be seen in the lead role but it’s all just fake news. The script work is going on, once the COVID situation settles and the production confirms the female lead, We will officially announce it”.

Take a look at Raghava Lawrence’s post here:

Chandramukhi was directed by P Vasu and starred Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika, Vadivelu and Nayanthara in lead roles. The film is a remake of the 1993 Malayalam hit film, Manichitrathazhu. Manichitrathazhu was also remade in Bollywood and released as Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Earlier this year, Raghava Lawrence took to social media to announce that he will be playing the lead role in the sequel to Chandramukhi. The sequel will P Vasu return as the director. Raghava Lawrence had also announced that he will be donating the money he received for the film to various coronavirus relief funds.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb will also mark Raghava Lawrence’s directorial debut in the Hindi film industry. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of the Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana. The film was initially scheduled for a theatre release but will now be released on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

