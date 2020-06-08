Kunal Kemmu Speaks About Inaaya & Taimur's Lockdown, Reveals They Catch Up 'in Gibberish'

Kunal Kemmu got 'up close and personal' about his time under lockdown in his recent virtual interaction with an entertainment portal as he spoke about bonding with his family while homebound for the past few months. The Kalyug actor shared that he organizes video call sessions for his daughter Inaaya Naumi and her cousin Taimur Ali Khan so they could catch up with each other. He went onto reveal a hilarious fact that their conversations are mostly gibberish but they often tell each other what they've been doing at home.

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi are extremely fond of each other and have often stolen hearts with their play dates and game sessions. While both star kids have been away from each other for almost three months now and stay in touch with each other through their chats over video calls. Kunal Kemmu also revealed that the COVID-19 lockdown has made her daughter happy as she has both her parents around all the time.

The proud father also shared an interesting anecdote about Inaaya as he spoke about how kids are aware of an outbreak of a bad disease. He revealed that Inaaya has learned the word -coronavirus- and every time he teases her about stepping out, she warns him against it. He shared that Inaaya knows that people are staying at home because of coronavirus.

Recently, Inaaya's aunt actor Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared an adorable photo of the little munchkin where she can be seen holding a family tree made with photos of both, Khan and Kemmu families. It had face cut-outs of Sharmila Tagore, Mansoor Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha and Saba. Kareena captioned the photo, "My beautiful niece ❤️❤️❤️ #FamilyForever"

Have a look:

What's next for Kunal Khemu?

Kunal Kemmu's upcoming film is the much-anticipated film, Lootcase. The comedy film also features seasoned actors such as Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Rasika Duggal. Lootcase is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and is produced by Fox Star Studios. The film has garnered high expectations from audiences and the mystery around the central object, Kunal Kemmu's bag has been raising a lot of intrigue around the film.

